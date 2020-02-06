Audinate to Offer Free Dante Certification Training for All Levels at ISE 2020

Audinate is offering free Dante Certification Training to ISE 2020 attendees—no matter their familiarity with Dante—through coursework that focuses on valuable and practical insights for using Dante in real-world AV-over-IP integrations. Beginners will build proficiency of basic Dante audio networking concepts, while intermediate Dante-users will learn specific Dante capabilities such as redundancy, clocking, latency, and multicast. Advanced coursework focuses on best practices for simplifying management over the most complex network topographies.

“No matter your familiarity with Dante, we have some exciting tips, tricks, best practices, and key capabilities we can share to make the work you do more effective,” said Joshua Rush, senior vice president of marketing at Audinate. “We cover everything from introductory AV-over-IP concepts to specific approaches and software tools that enable advanced management techniques on today’s modern networks.”

Dante Certification Training takes place on Feb. 10 at The RAI, Rooms G104 and G105, located at Europaplein 2-22, 1078 AZ.

While free to all, the training does require ISE 2020 registration—as you will need an ISE badge to enter the venue—and also requires registration through the Audinate website.

Those who sign up for a session will also be invited to a discussion with Audinate CEO Aidan Williams. The talk will look at the past year of updates that have taken place with Dante. That presentation begins at 9 a.m. in the same location as training: The RAI, Rooms G104 and G105.

Dante Training Levels

Dante Level 1 Certification is an introductory course for users who are new to networking. The session provides a foundation in audio and networking concepts and may be all that is required to assemble and operate a small, standalone Dante audio system. The course takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Dante Level 2 Certification is designed for intermediate Dante users, and should only be taken once Level 1 has been completed. Coursework expands into topics such as Dante redundancy, clocking, latency, unicast and multicast, Dante Flows, and Dante Via. The course takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Dante Level 3 Certification is geared toward attendees that are already using Dante, and who are looking to create more advanced systems and learn best practices. The coursework looks at advanced networking concepts, mixed-use networks, networking best practices, troubleshooting, and Dante Domain Manager. The course takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The training also provides Certified Technology Specialist renewal unit (RU) credits. Level 1 offers 2.0 RUs, Level 2 offers 2.0 CTS or CTS-D RUs, and Level 3 offers 4.0 CTS or CTS-D RUs.