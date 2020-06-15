Audinate Announces Free Download Trial of Dante Domain Manager at InfoComm 2020

At InfoComm 2020, Audinate has released a free downloadable trial version of Dante Domain Manager. According to the company, this allows AV specialists and IT managers alike to see how Dante Domain Manager can streamline and secure Dante AV networks quickly and easily.

“Giving users the opportunity to see Dante Domain Manager in action is the best way to demonstrate the power and control it brings to Dante networks,” said Neil Phillips, senior product manager at Audinate. “By streamlining the evaluation process, integrators, IT managers and end-users alike can see how additional security and organization help to keep their network working perfectly while preserving Dante’s legendary ease-of-use.”

A freely downloadable trial version is now available to anyone who wishes to try the power of Dante Domain Manager firsthand. The 30-day trial works with up to 50 Dante-enabled devices (running Dante firmware 4.0 or higher) and allows for the creation of up to 10 independent Dante domains.

Dante Domain Manager trials can be started by visiting audinate.com/ddm.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.