AtlasIED Partners with SC Media as Canadian Distributor

AtlasIED has named SC Media as its exclusive distributor for the Canadian market effective March 1, 2020. With more than 37 years of experience delivering audio solutions to dealers in Canada, SC Media will help AtlasIED reach new markets and territories, further broadening its position as a leading manufacturer of audio and security systems to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, corporate, education, and retail, according to the companies.

“SC Media has developed close connections and deep-seated relationships with some of the top Canadian audio dealers, providing AtlasIED with a wonderful entrée into an important market,” said Dean Standing, international sales manager, AtlasIED. “We will be able to reach dealers throughout the entire country and have the backing and support by a distributor with outstanding expertise and knowledge of audio technology.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome AtlasIED to the SC Media family. Their commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions makes them an important player in our industry, and complements the existing SC Media portfolio,” added Jean Daoust, president, SC Media Canada. “We believe in the future of AtlasIED.”