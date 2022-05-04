At ISE 2022, nsign.tv Demonstrates the Business Impact of Digital Signage

The Barcelona-based digital signage technology start-up nsign.tv announced its participation at ISE 2022 at Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía, from May 10-13 in stand # 6G175, where it will be showcasing the new functionalities and improved usability of its digital signage platform and the positive impact the technology can have on businesses.

“At this year’s ISE, as well as exhibiting our platform’s technological advances, we are going to demonstrate that digital signage is much more than simply showing content on a screen. It has evolved to the extent that it enables full interaction with audiences, with examples such as tactile screens, interaction with IOT devices and AI analytical functions”, explained Toni Viñals, CEO of nsgin.tv. “Visitors to our stand will be able to see how to scale their deployments of digital signage and guarantee the technological evolution of their businesses.”

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright]

The company’s 32-square-meter booth will be fitted out with different displays where visitors can appreciate the interoperability of nsign.tv that makes it completely compatible with any technology or device. So, for instance, we will have a 3x3 videowall with 42-inch LCD screens by iiyama, which will give live demos of the platform, including the launch of synchros on IOT.

There will also be a 2-meter-high by 1-meter-wide LED by Alfalite—the only European manufacturer of LED screens—exemplifying the integration of the brand’s displays with nsign.tv’s software platform to offer a turnkey integral communication solution which is extremely simple to implement.

[Digital Signage on the Go]

Visitors to the nsign.tv stand will also see the brand-new onboarding system for new users that lets them browse the platform with a help wizard so that they can follow all the right steps to post content on a virtual player. At the same time, they will also see the platform’s connectivity with different IOT triggers such as a range of sensors, QR codes, NFC, electronic tags, and more.

Also on display will be Smart Playlists, a powerful new way of working to create smart playlists quickly and to automatically manage the posting of content by means of the advanced use of a tag system. Without forgetting Applets, micro applications in HTML5 that facilitate working with connectivity in multiple systems to show content dynamically and save time and production costs.

[Projection Mapping to Light Up Barcelona for ISE 2022]

All-in-One Solution at the iiyama Stand

(Image credit: nsign.tv)

nsign.tv will also be visible at ISE at the booth of its partner iiyama (stand # 3R3009), exhibiting the Japanese multinational’s all-in-one solution digital signage screens which come with the nsign.tv software platform pre-installed, a perfect communication solution for the retail, hospitality, education, entertainment, and health sectors as well as corporations and other markets.

iiyama will set aside an exclusive 16-square-meter corner kitted out with seven screens—including tactile screens—for this integrated solution, with nsign.tv experts permanently on hand to demonstrate the all-in-one solution which, besides doing away with the need for external players, also offers many other benefits such as the division of screens into multiple areas to enhance productivity.

[Now Available: Digital Signage Best Practices Guide 2022]

Viñals will be taking part in the Digital Signage Summit at ISE at 12:30 (local time) on May 11 with a paper on the synergies between a Spanish tech company and the Latin-American market and the possibilities for implementing digital signage solutions in a region in constant growth and with a demand for new technology.

In addition, the nsign.tv CEO has also been invited to take part at the AV Experience Zone at ISE, an event aimed at bringing together Spanish end-use customers with the Pro AV industry and with integration businesses. Here, Viñals will give a presentation on May 12 at 12:30 (local time) on how a well-integrated digital signage system can give retailers a series of inputs on the customers who visit their physical stores and show the right messages at the right time to the target audience, replicating the way that retailers interact with their customers on their online channels.