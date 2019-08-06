At Indiana U., video platform blends traditional and distance education (EdScoop)

"Students attending Indiana University are now able to combine the collaborative benefits of a traditional classroom education with the ease of access that comes with distance learning, through video conferencing technology."—Source: EdScoop

Read how a new partnership at Indiana University will help students attend classes remotely when they can't physically make it to the classroom. This helps make classes more accessible, especially for nontraditional student, which should, in turn, improve completion rates.