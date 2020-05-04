At Davidson College, a Virtual Salon Sustains Creative Community During a Crisis (EdSurge)

"At 10 minutes to showtime, performers gather backstage to receive final instructions. Poets, take a breath between readings. Artists, don’t rush from one piece to the next. Let audience eyes linger on your work."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fabulous case study in quick thinking and instructional versatility to bring a virtual salon to life. Thanks to the merger of Davidson's virtual spaces and webcams (and Daniel Lynds, the school's instructional designer-turned-stage manager), art and creative-practice students had the opportunity to share and collaborate in real time. Even after this crisis concludes, initiatives of this ilk will likely be integrated into the curriculum as useful, inclusive complements to onsite events.