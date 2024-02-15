Astera Battery-Powered, LED-Based Fresnel Light Now Has Dual Functionality

Building upon the success of the recently introduced PlutoFresnel, Astera is enhancing its battery-powered, LED-based PlutoFresnel light with the launch of ProjectionLens. This new solution will allow the PlutoFresnel to convert quickly into a powerful Profile Spotlight.

The lightweight, portable PlutoFresnel can be transformed in less than a minute by simply slipping on the ProjectionLens, which then allows the light to become a Profile Spotlight with a range of 16-36 degrees. Projection zoom can be controlled manually by twisting the lens barrel or two Focus Wheels. An E-size Gobo holder also enables custom logo projection. The Profile Lens allows for close control of the light over any distance, with crystal-clear optics and a four-leaf shutter design to facilitate trimming of the beam as needed.

[Let There Be Light(ing)]

"The new ProjectionLens combined with PlutoFresnel, provides gaffers and event technicians with a two-in-one solution in their kit bag: facilitating two different but highly specific lighting types at once; fresnel and projection," said sales and marketing director Sebastian Bückle. "That would be remarkable enough in itself, but even as just single-function lights, Astera lights are more compact, lightweight, energy efficient and creatively flexible than just about anything else on the market”.

With its LED core and concentric circle lens design as a Fresnel the Pluto focuses light output efficiently, producing a sharp yet soft beam that is ideal for a variety of applications across film, TV, and live events. The quick and simple lens transition facilitated by this new projection addition provides even more scope for the lighting base, providing a Profile Spotlight that gives definition and focus to any production.

[SCN Finally Goes Inside the Vegas Sphere ... and We Had a Ball]

Both lights are founded upon the Titan LED engine, which powers the lights and ensures absolute color fidelity and lighting consistency across a 1,750-20,000 Kelvin range and with Full Spectrum RGB+Mint+Amber color. It allows for full coordination of lighting groups, with quick setup and versatile control options, including Wireless DMX, CRMX or BluetoothBridge connectivity to the intuitive Astera App, alongside the addition of new ‘WhiteRemote’ and ‘FXRemote.