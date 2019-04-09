As Grad Degrees And Credentials Boom, Prestigious Schools Are Winning (EdSurge)

"Graduate education has been a bright spot in U.S. higher education, as getting a graduate degree has become far more common in recent decades, particularly for the millennial generation."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online options have played a major role in the graduate degree boom. With more flexible scheduling compared to traditional classroom learning and flipped admissions pathways via MOOCs, prestigious schools with stringent undergraduate admissions policies are educating at scale at the graduate level.