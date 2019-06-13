As email fades in popularity, Arizona State turns to its mobile app (EdScoop)

"Part of fostering student engagement means making information easily accessible for the entire campus community, a technology official from Arizona State University told a conference audience on Wednesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to foster student engagement, it makes sense to build a platform tailored to their myriad needs. From campus notifications and events schedules to LMS data and maps, ASUhas compiled elements that will make for a better student experience into a single app.