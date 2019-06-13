Topics

As email fades in popularity, Arizona State turns to its mobile app (EdScoop)

By ()

"Part of fostering student engagement means making information easily accessible for the entire campus community, a technology official from Arizona State University told a conference audience on Wednesday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to foster student engagement, it makes sense to build a platform tailored to their myriad needs. From campus notifications and events schedules to LMS data and maps, ASUhas compiled elements that will make for a better student experience into a single app.