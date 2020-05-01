As education moves online, universities weigh student engagement (EdScoop)

Topics

"Universities are navigating the new reality of education and leaning on data insights to assess student engagement with online learning, university leaders said Thursday during an online conference."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Beyond the basics of LMS and course content, a major challenge for higher ed professionals in the age of COVID-19 is how to create community online. What platforms help students find both the spontaneous and deep connections that make college such a definitive experience? This story digs into the challenges and opportunities of creating community in completely digital landscape. 