As cyber workforce gap widens, one California college receives distinction (EdScoop)

"Long Beach City College has been recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education— now the third California community college to receive this distinction."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

LBCC has one of the most notable cybersecurity programs in California. Enrolled students will learn Linux, Windows admin tools, as well as foundational and specialized cybersecurity skills. This is an innovative degree that hopefully will inspire other higher ed institutions to bring cybersecurity into sharper focus. As cyber threats loom ever larger, and the workforce gap increases dramatically, we have no time to waste.