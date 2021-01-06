As Colleges Adopt AI, They’ll Need Ethical Frameworks (EdTech Magazine)

"The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence promises to be an innovative boon to many industries, including higher education. As nascent as AI may be as an emerging technology, colleges are already finding numerous ways to leverage this powerful tool for efficiencies in student services, classroom support and back-office operations."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence holds a good deal of promise for higher education. As institutions start to implement AI-based solutions, it is important to keep ethical concerns in mind—collecting new kinds of data will require new policies and sensitivities.