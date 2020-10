"A three-year bachelor’s degree may help students dodge some of the increasingly burdensome debt associated with higher education–that is, if the programs can get off the ground."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could three-year degree programs give students what they need to succeed with less debt? This is interesting territory, but you can't simply shoehorn four years of learning into three — the model would need its own structure.