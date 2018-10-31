Are 'Smart' Classrooms the Future? (Campus Technology)

"'Smart' products have infiltrated the market with the intention to make our lives easier — at home, in the workplace, everywhere. Setting aside the recognizable challenges of deploying these technologies on the enterprise scale in higher education, our team is beginning to ask, 'How we can make better use of our faculty and students' time by delegating routine tasks to smart technology?'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Indiana University held a Smart Classroom Summit to bring together campus stakeholders, tech vendors, technologists, and architects to ensure that all parties are on the same page when establishing the institutional vision for classrooms of the future. Brining all of these voices together helps craft cutting-edge solutions that support faculty and students while also being scalable.