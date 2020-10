"Higher-ed leaders are increasingly focused on institutional analytics, despite challenges associated with implementing enterprise-wide programs, according to an Ellucian survey of 200 college presidents, provosts, CFOs, CTOs, and CIOs."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all know that big data is a big deal, but read why schools should consider prioritizing specific sets of analytics. Institutional analytics can impact campus operations and can give decision makers an aerial view.