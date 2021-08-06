Apple Wallet launches university student IDs, starting in Canada (EdScoop)

"Apple will allow students in Canada to add mobile student ID cards to the Wallet app on their mobile devices starting this fall, with U.S. universities to soon follow, the company announced Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Mobile campus ID cards will start rolling out for Apple devices, first in Canada, with institutions in the US to follow, the company has shared. Stored in Apple Wallet, these digital credentials could help students do things such as gaining entrance to a building or making a payment.