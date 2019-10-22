AOpen and Signagelive Partner to Offer Digital Signage Bundles

The What: AOpen is combining its commercial-grade media players with Signagelive's enterprise-grade content management platform to create a bundled digital signage offering.

The What Else: The new Signagelive/AOpen pre-imaged players are easy to implement and user-friendly, according to the companies. Users unbox their AOpen device and connect it to power and network. Then, the Signagelive software will automatically load and the AOpen device can be activated.

The Bottom Line: There are five AOpen models enhanced with Signagelive images: DE3450-S, DE3450, DEX5550, DE6200, and DE6340.

AOpen and Signagelive are currently offering bundles across all commercial territories.