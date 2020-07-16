Answering New Questions in the Wake of COVID-19: Insights from an ELI Analytics Roundtable (EDUCAUSE Review)

"It's rare that a single life event can produce a sense of gratitude around human relationships and technology at the same time. We had the pleasure of co-facilitating an analytics roundtable session recently, and participants expressed this exact sentiment."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 has left many in higher ed trying to navigate uncertain times while looking for clear answers. This roundtable explores our current reality, and details top priorities like engagement and remote strategies.