An Integrated Security Ecosystem Pays Off for UNC, Charlotte (EdTech Magazine)

"In January, as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte entered the home stretch of a multiyear effort to improve its cybersecurity defense, there was no way to know the coronavirus pandemic was about to strike. However, that timing turned out to be fortuitous, enabling UNCC’s IT team to leverage integrated solutions from Cisco to keep data safe amid remote operations.."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Timing is everything. For UNC, Charlotte, their evolution of their technology solutions and security practices happened at just the right time. With integrated solutions from Cisco already in place, the team was able to quickly pivot when COVID lockdowns began, ensuring a secure shift to remote learning.