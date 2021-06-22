Amino Unveils Next-Gen Enterprise Products

The What: Amino is launching the next-generation Amino Enterprise product line featuring the Amino H200 Media Player, Enterprise Software Development Kit (SDK) and the Amino Engage SaaS platform.

The What Else: The Amino H200 is designed to deliver content across a diverse range of scenarios, some of which are highly challenging; from in-room hospitality through to public space signage and advertising applications where demand for 4K-based services is growing rapidly. Partners can easily integrate their end-to-end solutions, including Android or HTML5 applications, using the Enterprise SDK. The H200 and its SDK are easily integrated with Amino partners’ go-to-market solutions, giving the flexibility and reliability required for a wide range of deployment scenarios.

Amino’s SaaS device management platform, Amino Engage, provides centralized management of geographically dispersed device--critical for the enterprise sector. The platform streamlines the ability to easily and remotely establish settings or update firmware, software and apps. This means Amino customers enjoy streamlined support and the most up-to-date software.

The Bottom Line: With support for advanced 4K solutions, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and custom app development, the solution provides the enterprise sector with the cutting-edge capabilities and specialized functionality the market requires. Amino Enterprise solutions have been deployed in a range of environments including corporate, education, finance, government, hospitality, military, retail and venues.