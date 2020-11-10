Alternative Digital Credentials: Have Your Say on the Changing Academic Landscape (The EvoLLLution)

"The world of academic credentials is going through a rapid change that has seen the emergence of alternate digital credentials (ADCs). Among these are micro-certificates, digital diplomas, and open digital badges; all of which provide a digital record of learning and which have the possibility of not only altering the landscape of academic credentials, but transforming the relationship between institutions of higher education, their learners, and society."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Credentialing has been making a big impact on education, offering pathways for people to boost their skillsets and receive a record for their learning. Alternative digital credentials offer increased flexibility, and make sense for learners and institutions alike, especially during the age of COVID-19.