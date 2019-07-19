Alexa, How Was Prime Day?

Amazons says Prime Day was once again the largest shopping event in teh company's history with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members. Over the two days of Prime Day, on July 15 and 16, sales surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Prime members purchased more than 175 million items throughout the event.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, when comparing two-day periods; top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

“We want to thank Prime members all around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market, and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses. Huge thank you to Amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers.”

Prime members worldwide saved more than one billion dollars throughout Prime Day. Amazon customers made their homes smarter by purchasing millions of smart home devices; top-selling deals included iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug. Surprisingly, the top-selling Prime-Day items in the U.S. were not tech-related. The top items were: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits.