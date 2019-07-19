Future plc Sees Record-Breaking Amazon Prime Day Results

Future plc (LSE: FUTR), producer of Systems Contractor News and AV Technology, has announced record-breaking Amazon Prime Day results. Through its expertise in SEO and producing quality content for intent-driven consumers, Future's advertising and eCommerce partners benefited from record traffic and transactions.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Throughout the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event, Future’s performance surged to a record-high, engaging and connecting over 4.3M global users (an increase of over 100 percent YoY) which resulted in an estimated​100K transactions worth over $6.2M for the company's retail partners.

"We are incredibly proud of the results we’ve driven for our retail partners throughout Amazon Prime Day," said Zillah Byng-Thorne, Future's chief executive. "Our trusted editorial content attracts consumers who are already in-market for a specific product and who use our reviews to inform their purchase decision. The relationship we’ve built with our customers consistently leads to higher sales for our retail partners.”

“Our audience come to us for a trusted view on the best products and also the best deals over promotional events like Prime Day," added Jason Kemp, eCommerce managing director, Future. "Our retail partners rely on us to send them highly-qualified, well-informed prospects who convert into customers at exceptionally high rates. We deliver this through the expertise of our editorial teams and our proprietary technology platform, which enables the prices of all the deals we find to be updated in close to real-time across all our brands.”

Future’s Prime Day performance follows its announcement confirming it holds the number one position in the comScore Technology News category in the U.K. and the U.S. Future retained this position throughout March, April, and May 2019.