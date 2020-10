"Alabama State University announced plans this week to install COVID-19 screening stations on its campus to monitor the temperature and vital signs of students and staff to detect possible symptoms of COVID-19."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campuses reopening during the pandemic, technology is playing a vital role in monitoring health and checking for symptoms. At Alabama State, infrared cameras check students' temperature and monitor heart rate, alerting users if symptoms are detected.