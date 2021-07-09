AJA Launches New openGear Fiber to 12G-SDI Converters

The What: AJA Video Systems is expanding its lineup of openGear compatible 12G-SDI fiber converters with a pair of new OG-FiDO 12G cards for receiving signals from LC Fiber or ST Fiber and converting those signals to baseband 12G-SDI. OG-FiDO-R-12G-ST is a Fiber receiver that supports single-channel conversion from ST Fiber to 12G-SDI, and OG-FiDO-2R-12G offers dual-channel conversion from LC Fiber to 12G-SDI. Both new models receive 12G-SDI signals from standard Fiber video sources, including AJA FiDO Mini-Converters.

The What Else: AJA’s OG-FiDO 12G cards offer flexibility and cost efficiency for Fiber to 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion, supporting extended cable runs (up to 10km) over standard single-mode Fiber optic cable. The OG-FiDO-R-12G-ST receiver is a single-channel converter for Single Mode ST Fiber to 12G-SDI conversion. For dual-channel conversion, the OG-FiDO-2R-12G receiver offers two independent channels of LC Fiber to 12G-SDI conversion. Both new models feature industry-wide compatibility with OG-X-FR, OG-3-FR, and DFR-8321 openGear frames, with a compact form factor allowing up to 10 cards per frame.

In addition to the new OG-FiDO 12G cards, AJA has also released a collection of new firmware updates for select AJA openGear card models, including OG-ROI-HDMI, OG-ROI-DVI, OG-ROI-SDI, OG-HA5-4K and OG-12GM. OG-ROI-HDMI v1.3.2, OG-ROI-DVI v1.3.2 and OG-HA5-4K v1.5.3 introduce Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) emulation, enabling the user to specify the desired video format to the connected HDMI source.

The Bottom Line: AJA’s OG-FiDO 12G cards are hot-swappable, support HDR video, and feature automatic detection and reclocking. Support for Ross DashBoard software enables convenient remote status monitoring on a Windows, macOS or Linux computer on a local network. All models are backed by AJA’s support and a five-year warranty.