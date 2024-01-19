AJA Enhances Av-over-IP Workflow Support

AJA Video Systems released Dante AV 4K v1.1, the first update for its Dante AV 4K-T and 4K-R transmitter/receiver converters, which enable the transport and control of ultra-low latency, professional quality 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/VESA Dante video and audio to/from 12G-SDI or HDMI 2.0 devices over a 1 GigE Dante AV network. Available today as a free download, the robust update extends the capabilities of both devices with user-inspired improvements that answer modern workflow demands and provide AV professionals with more flexibility in the field as they integrate high-quality, visually lossless video into a diverse range of AV-over-IP environments.

With high dynamic range (HDR) workflows continuing to gain in popularity across broadcast, production, and Pro AV, AJA Dante AV 4K v1.1 delivers support for HDR, ensuring HDR signals pass through the devices seamlessly and that users can easily change the HDR metadata on outputs received. The release also introduces AJA Dante AV 4K-R support for Ref In, so that a device like the AJA GEN 10 HD/SD sync generator may be used to lock the output of the 4K-R when the signal must be combined with other baseband device outputs and sources. Furthermore, AJA Dante AV 4K v1.1 activates a second locking ethernet port (Eth2) on the device, allowing users to connect a second device to their Dante AV switch, without a second ethernet cable needing to be connected directly to the switch.

New cropping and scale resizing capabilities for 4K-R, available via the update, let users easily scale 4K to UHD and downscale UHD to HD, with the ability to select between Auto, Native, and Crop 4K to UHD/Scale UHD to HD. AJA Dante AV 4K v1.1 also validates select 4K and 8K 4x4 workflows where AJA 4K-T signals can be sent to four 4K-Rs and all four outputs are confirmed to be in time and in sync, which is essential in live production settings where all four outputs must be perfectly timed. 3G Level B 4:2:2 10-bit high frame rate is now supported as well. Added compatibility with Audinate’s Dante Domain Manager, which is available for purchase from valued resellers worldwide, ensures AJA 4K-R and 4K-T users can take advantage of the solution’s API to control Dante from touch panels, monitor status, and automate workflows.

“There’s no singular path to video over IP, and workflows vary broadly, depending upon the approach, so we’re continuously investing in bringing new features to AJA’s 4K-R and 4K-T that give users the tools they need to achieve their vision,” shared AJA president Nick Rashby. “AJA Dante AV 4K v1.1 boasts a ton of new great features for users to explore, and we’re excited to see how they start leveraging them.”