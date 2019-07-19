AI Has Potential to Ease Campus Budget Burdens (EdTech Magazine)

"Campus applications of artificial intelligence may seem to be far in the future. But that’s changing. Colleges across the country are experimenting with AI in a variety of ways."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When resources are limited, but campus needs continue to grow, why not outsource tasks to AI-enabled systems? From FAQs to data-driven pathways for personalized learning, AI can add value. This author dives into a few of the ways AI can be useful without "replacing" key faculty. Also, check out the ways institutions like Georgia State, Elon University, the University of Michigan, the University of St. Thomas are utilizing AI.