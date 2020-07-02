Affordability and Major Availability Drive Online Ed Decisions (Campus Technology)

"Pre-pandemic, a slim majority of students considered affordability the most compelling driver for choosing their online school. According to a survey by Wiley Education Services, 51 percent of students said cost was the big factor. However, quality still matters: Two-thirds of students (64 percent) said they'd be willing to pay more in tuition if they felt they were gaining something notable. And that suggests that as colleges and universities sort out their instruction for the fall, which, in many cases will rely on virtual education, they'd better have something up their sleeves to ensure that students find the experience worthwhile."—Source: Campus Technology

