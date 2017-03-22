Advanced Creates New Videowall Division

Advanced announced that all of its APG Displays sales and installation sectors will be integrated into a new division of Advanced, the Advanced Videowall Group.



According to Advanced President David Weatherhead, the new division combines the breadth and capabilities of the company’s systems integration unit with APG Displays’ unique specialist videowall skill set. All APG Displays engineers, technicians, and sales executives will be brought into the new division.

“The Advanced Videowall Group brings a new type of business and a new level of expertise to the market — one that customers are asking for more and more every day,” said Weatherhead. “Clients are no longer looking to purchase a standalone videowall. They frequently ask for a full suite of integration services, with the addition of other AV elements, such as control systems. By combining Advanced’s large integration programs with the specialized expertise of APG Displays, the Advanced Videowall Group offers this entirely new package for our clients.”

Advanced has designed and installed videowalls into almost every type of application in the U.S. and Canada, and frequently partner with leading broadcast studio set designers, retail design and marketing agencies, interior designers, architects and professional AV consultants to assist in both facilitating client vision and ensuring a flawless client experience.