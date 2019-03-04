Adopting a Zero Trust Network Can Improve Cybersecurity Posture Across Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"Educational institutions should rethink their security architecture and consider leveraging a zero trust model to disrupt the lateral movement that adversaries have become so dependent upon to reach the servers storing intellectual property."—Source: EdTech Magazine

From malware to DDoS attacks, bad actors continue to focus their exploits on the educational sector, making cybersecurity a key concern for every higher ed institution. While these attacks are vast in their modes and varied in their sophistication, one thing they share is that a single person can bring down an entire campus network. Read how a zero trust architecture, which sets access on a per-application basis, can help keep your network secure.