ADI Launches New Websites in U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico

ADI Global Distribution has launched new websites in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico to deliver an enhanced online shopping experience at ADI. The redesigned sites feature a simple user interface and improved navigation to make online browsing and purchasing seamless for dealers.

(Image credit: ADI)

ADI’s websites and e-commerce platform, known as the Digital Branch, gives customers access to the full range of products and services available at ADI. With a mobile-first design, the updated ADI sites feature clean, modern aesthetics that, according to the company, look good on all devices—from desktop to mobile.

“To help deliver the best user experience to our customers, we incorporated their feedback into the redesign of our sites,” said Laura Phelan, vice president of digital experience and digital branch at ADI. “The website redesign is the first phase in our larger initiative to transform the customer’s digital experience at ADI. We’ll continue adding new features and functionality to our Digital Branch, and make it easier for dealers to access the products, services and support they need from ADI.”

The ADI U.S. site is available at adiglobal.com/us, the ADI Canada site is available at adiglobal.com/ca and the ADI Puerto Rico site at adiglobal.com/pr.