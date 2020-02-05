Adding Escape Rooms to Your Online Course (Campus Technology)

"While escape games have found use in face-to-face classes, particularly with escape boxes in K-12, an online instructor in a Pennsylvania community college has figured out how to use the concepts for her online courses. Beth Ritter-Guth, associate dean of Online Learning & Educational Technology at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, PA, shared her approach during a session at OLC's Accelerate conference."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To keep students engaged in an online course, one professor has created a virtual version of an escape room. Read how this setup is facilitating collaboration and creative problem-solving.