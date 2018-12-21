Adaptive Learning Technologies: Preparing Students through Personalized Content (EDUCAUSE Review)

"If college courses and related material could be more dynamic and responsive, how could those resources impact students' learning outcomes? With adaptive learning technologies, options for personalizing content and educational experiences in new ways are being explored in a variety of disciplines and contexts."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Adaptive learning offers a pathway to personalization that is also scalable. EDUCAUSE Review has compiled three examples that show how this can be applied.