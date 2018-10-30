Adaptive learning helps students finish faster (eCampus News)

"Time and cost are two key barriers standing in the way of college completion, and that’s especially true for working adults going back to school. To eliminate these barriers and help registered nurses make faster progress toward earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, the University of Memphis School of Health Studies is using adaptive learning technology and other practices to accelerate completion—reportedly saving participants more than $100,000 in collective tuition costs in a single year."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Why relearn content you've already mastered? Adaptive learning helps students avoid wasting time (not to mention money) and keeps them engaged with targeted content, offering a faster track for attaining degrees.