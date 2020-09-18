Adapting to the Flexibility of the Online Environment (The EvoLLLution)

"We’ve come to accept that the online environment will only become more important after the pandemic, and institutions need to be well equipped to serve high-quality programming and services in this environment. That means a shift for both faculty and students that will provide more flexibility and better opportunities for students coming in and out of the workforce."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even after COVID is in the rearview mirror, many think HyFlex and remote learning will be here to stay. But it's not without serious challenges, namely student access to mobile learning devices and adequate bandwidth. The dean of Central New Mexico Community College shares her personal perspectives and experience from the front lines.