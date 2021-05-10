Adamson Introduces IS-Series Weatherized Loudspeakers

The What: Among a range of new Adamson products available immediately for the installation market is an extension to the company’s IS-Series of installation loudspeakers. Weatherized versions offer AV professionals a loudspeaker family purpose-built to withstand the most extreme climates. The weatherized enclosures are ideal for marine and coastal venues, outdoor stadiums, open-air performance spaces and other permanent outdoor installations.

The What Else: IS-Series weatherized models achieve an IP55 rating without sacrificing performance or aesthetics. All structural steel elements of the IS-Series Weatherized cabinets are made of a high yield strength stainless alloy that offers 100 percent corrosion resistance. The new models also feature an interior and exterior coating with a distinctive smooth finish that provides a water-resistant seal and allows for easy cleaning and removal of dirt, grime, salt water or sand.

The Bottom Line: To supplement the product release, Adamson is also releasing an update to its suite of design tools for integrators, including new Autodesk Revit and SketchUp libraries for the IS-Series, and updated EASE and CAD files for the complete Adamson loudspeaker line. The design tools are available now for download on the Adamson website.