Academics vs. Entertainment: How Colleges Manage Competing Demands on the Network (EdTech Magazine)

"In the course of a 2016 study, Purdue University officials discovered that only 4 percent of all internet traffic at a life sciences academic building was going to academic sites."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campus networks, academic access is a top priority, but it can be difficult to balance that with the content streaming appetites of students. When instructors can't access Wi-Fi because of non-academic traffic, it's a problem that must be solved. Read how three schools are addressing the issue.