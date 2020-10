"The Ithaka S+R U.S. Faculty Survey reveals that academics are increasingly depending on cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox and Flickr to organize and store their research data."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's clear that academic research practices are changing. About half of the faculty surveyed are using cloud services to manage their research data — a trend we will likely see continue as respondents value the ability to maintain their data independently.