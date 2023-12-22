A Wisconsin Operations Center Needed a New Video Wall System—Extron Had the Answer

The operations center for Wisconsin Public Services, Electric Operations is a mission-critical facility run by WEC Energy Group. The system operators use the space’s video wall to monitor and manage the public power grid for the state and its service territories. When it was time to upgrade the installation, Camera Corner Connecting Point (CCCP) designed and deployed a high-end video wall system. After considering the operations center configuration, wall curvature, along with requirements for system flexibility and exceptional image quality, CCCP determined the best video wall solution would combine an LED video wall display system driven by an Extron Quantum Ultra video wall processor.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2023]

“We would only partner with companies that understood our environment, be able to work and relate to our people, and be a phone call away in case of an issue before, during, and once the system was up and deployed,” said Steve Liegl, director of infrastructure and operations at WEC Energy Group. “We went with CCCP and Extron.”

[You Got to See this Enormous 92-Foot Video Wall]

Deciding factors for the AV system components included the reputation of the manufacturers and branded products such as Extron’s Quantum Ultra, training availability for the operators and support staff, competitive pricing, and post-deployment support. WEC Energy Group administrative and control room personnel are pleased with their upgraded operations center and the functionality, flexibility, and reliability of the new video wall system. All were impressed with the clarity of the video and graphical images, especially when scaling the electrical grid and remote facility schematics. The video wall driven by the Quantum Ultra processor and managed by the Extron control system reliably delivers the information that the operators need to maintain the power grid day to day and through the incidents and storms that may hit their home state of Wisconsin.