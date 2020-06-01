A Tribute to Peerless-AV's Melinda Von Horvath

Peerless-AV's Melinda Von Horvath died on May 12 at the age of 47 after a brief and brave battle with cancer. She passed away in her home in Amsterdam surrounded by her closest family and friends.

Melinda Von Horvath

Von Horvath's last four professional years were spent at Peerless-AV as vice president of sales and marketing, EMEA. Having held senior positions at various major AV brands including Legrand AV and InFocus during her professional career, her network was impressively widespread. She loved the pro AV industry and was exceptionally passionate about building teams, encouraging personal development, and giving talent room to blossom.

Below is a collection of tributes and memories of Von Horvath from her Peerless-AV colleagues.

John Potts, President, Peerless-AV

"Once you met Melinda, you felt like you knew her your whole life. She was an amazing person who touched the hearts and souls of all those she met."

Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Peerless-AV

"Melinda was a Warrior Poet, propelled by a fierce competitiveness to prevail in the fight in furtherance of herself, her team, and her company. She had a disarming familiarity, even upon just meeting her, and a kindness and compassion that made all who knew her warm to her instantly. She will never be forgotten, and we are all better for having had Melinda in our lives, despite her being taken from us far too soon."

Keith Dutch, Managing Director EMEA, Peerless-AV

"Melinda was my first officer for a number of years. From a work perspective, we had so much more to conquer together. We all owe her a debt of gratitude for her unwavering leadership in the development and growth of our European business. It’s fitting that we were honored with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2020 for International Trade; the Queen and Maggie ‘Melinda’ Thatcher are two of a kind. However, she was so much more than a work colleague for many of us and we feel privileged to have been able to know her and work alongside her."

Beky Cann, Director of PR and Communications EMEA, Peerless-AV

"Melinda was unlike anyone I’d ever met. When I met her four years ago, she made such an instant impression that commanded respect and admiration. What she had already achieved in her professional career was inspiring, and as my manager and mentor, she taught me many powerful life lessons that I’ll hold with me through my career and life journey. She believed in me, invested her time in me, recognized my strengths, supported me, and encouraged me get out there and travel to broaden my perceptions, knowledge, and creativity. I’m forever grateful to you, Mel."

Richard Billings, Business Manager EMEA, Peerless-AV

"I had the privilege of working with Melinda for many years. She was my friend, my mentor, and a true inspirational leader whom I learned a great deal from. Melinda was a true investor in people and had an amazing talent of getting the best out of those she worked with to enable them to achieve their full potential. I, like so many other people in our industry, owe her so much and this will be her legacy. RIP Mel."