A Snapshot of Instructional Design: Talking Points for a Field in Transition (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Although instructional design has been a part of higher education for over 75 years, it is still an emerging field that is influencing and is influenced by the driving forces of the institutional landscape. A 2016 report on the role, workflow, and experience of instructional designers indicates that the number of instructional designers working in US colleges and universities continues to grow, a phenomenon that is related to the continued expansion of online education programs and course offerings in instructional design."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, the field of instructional design has been around for a long time, but it's undergoing a tech-driven evolution that is still unfolding. EDUCAUSE Review examines the concept of learning engineering, what it means for instructional design, and where things are headed in the future.