A Shift to Online Classes this Fall Could Lead to a Retention Crisis (EdSurge)

"There is plenty for higher education leaders and professors to fear in the fall. Will students come back? Will in-person classes lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases? Will faculty be ready to teach whatever kind of hybrid, hyflex, at a podium behind plexiglass—or yet-to-be-determined mode we are forced into by the circumstances of the moment?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The impact that coronavirus will have on retention is yet to be fully seen. As the potential for online classes in the fall is guaranteed at some schools and likely at many more, keeping students engaged and connected will be key to helping them keep their academic journey on track.