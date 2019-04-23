A Practical Guide To Issuing Badges At Your Institution (The EvoLLLution)

"The International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) recently published the first public document to provide practical advice to institutions considering the issuance of alternative digital credentials (ADCs)."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The jury is in: badges and alternative credentials are in demand. This piece shares the compelling reasons why badges are hot, such as the fact that employer hiring practices are increasingly based on digital searches. Also, younger adults want shorter, more relevant learning. This primer will walk you through essential steps to taking badges live at your school.