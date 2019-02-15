A New Way to Motivate Faculty Adoption of OER (Inside Higher Ed)

"Open educational resources could enhance access and reduce instructional costs in higher education if they were more highly deployed. Given that OER use would broaden access and reduce costs, many administrators and boards would like to mandate their use, but I believe such a mandate abrogates the faculty role in determining the curriculum and in assuring educational quality."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, OER can save students serious money, but faculty have to adopt them for learners to see savings. Read how to encourage professors at your institution to embrace open alternatives to traditional textbooks via incentives.