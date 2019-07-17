A New Immersive Classroom Uses AI and VR to Teach Mandarin Chinese (MIT Technology Review)

"In a new collaboration with IBM Research, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), a university based in Troy, New York, now offers its students studying Chinese another option: a 360-degree virtual environment that teleports them to the busy streets of Beijing or a crowded Chinese restaurant." —Source: MIT Technology Review

In a global economy, learning a second language is critical for the next generation of businesspeople. Using technology to fully immerse students in new languages will make an impression on learners.