A fresh approach to alumni networking (University Business)

"With this year’s graduating class entering the job market in the middle of a national crisis, college and university career centers are stepping up by transitioning in-person services and events to virtual ones and creating new opportunities for career prep during these unprecedented times. Leaders from multiple departments at Beloit College in Wisconsin worked together to connect students and alumni through a new virtual mentoring program involving regular group meetups and individual conversations."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to help students and keep alumni engaged during these uncertain times? This story from Beloit College might inspire you. Read how they are connecting alumni and students in their virtual mentoring program.