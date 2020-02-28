8 Steps to Running a Great Hackathon (Campus Technology)

"'Last year, more than 100,000 students gave up their weekends and their free time to learn something new. There were no teachers, there were no textbooks. There were no lesson plans. They had one singular goal to build something cool, and share it with the world,' said Jon Gottfried, co-founder of student hacker community Major League Hacking (MLH). "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hackathons can inspire a new forms of innovation and interdisciplinarity on campus. If you'd like to set the stage for a successful event at your institution, Campus Technology offers helpful tips in this article.