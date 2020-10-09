6 views on growing nontraditional student credentials (University Business)

"While many in higher ed want to see more adults earning credentials and certifications, hurdles remain for institutions trying to grow their short-term programs for nontraditional students, a new report finds."—Source: University Business

With the recent layoffs and economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, institutions will likely see an increasing number of nontraditional students looking to grow their skillsets. The findings of this report on short-term credentials could help your school craft a solid strategy that will best serve these specialized students.