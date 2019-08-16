How drones are raising the bar on campus safety (University Business)

"Campus police officers at Northwest Florida State College have a new tool to help keep students safe: a drone unit. The unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) will aid in searching for missing people, assessing traffic accidents, photographing crime scenes and mapping evacuation routes."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some schools are choosing to deploy drone units as an extra tool to help keep campuses safe. Aerial intervention can be utilized to help locate missing persons, provide evacuation routes, and photograph crime scenes.