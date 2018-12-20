6 lessons our college learned about campus redesign (eCampus News)

"Change. It’s an essential part of any educational institution—and it should be. To succeed today, higher ed must thoughtfully and continually evolve to stay ahead of the opportunities technology now affords. Just as importantly, colleges must anticipate the changing needs of students and their eventual employers. With each of these critical assessments, however, come logistical hurdles and financial burdens."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Multi-use spaces aren't just on-trend, they are becoming a necessary part of college campuses. eCampus News shares how to craft next-gen learning spaces that put flexibility first.